Kullu to host cultural festival on May 20-21

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 16

The Civic Help and Progress Foundation (CHAP) will organise a two-day cultural festival at Tripura Sundri Temple Ground Nagar in Kullu district on May 20 and 21.

The event will display the cultural diversity of the Kullu region. It will be a community-based celebration, which promotes local artistes and provides a unique cultural experience to visitors.

Aparna Agrawal, founder and director, CHAP Foundation, said the first day of the event would feature competitions showcasing crocheting, knitting and painting as well as an Odissi dance performance centred around the theme of co-existence and biodiversity.

“The second day will feature a traditional Natti dance and qawwali performances by students of the National Association of Blind, Kullu, along with songs presented by Radio Udaan members. There will also be a session in which disabled individuals share their life stories and experiences,” she added.

Agrawal said, “Apart from this, a pattu wearing competition and a cultural walk will be organised to celebrate and showcase the rich cultural diversity of the Kullu region.”