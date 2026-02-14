DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu to regulate adventure sports, ensure zero tolerance for safety lapses

Kullu to regulate adventure sports, ensure zero tolerance for safety lapses

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 08:29 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh chairs a meeting in Kullu.
Advertisement

In a major move to strengthen tourist safety and ensure transparency, the Kullu district administration has decided to strictly regulate adventure tourism activities, including paragliding, river rafting and aero sports.

Advertisement

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the District Regulatory Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh, who asserted that there would be zero tolerance for any violation that compromises visitor safety.

Advertisement

One of the key measures announced is the removal of all additional booking counters operating along national highways. The administration has made it clear that only a single-counter system will be permitted for booking adventure activities. All associations have been directed to immediately implement a single-window mechanism to curb overbooking, ensure fair distribution of work and rein in unregulated operations that have proliferated in recent years.

Advertisement

For paragliding sites, the DC ordered strict compliance with prescribed safety norms. All locations must prominently display Do’s and Don’ts boards and any accident must be immediately reported to the District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO). Operators and pilots will now be required to submit negative drug or dope test reports. The procurement of drug testing kits from District Aero Club (DAC) funds has also been discussed, with surprise drug tests to be conducted regularly, reflecting a zero-tolerance policy against substance abuse.

River rafting operations also came under scrutiny. The DC reiterated that standard operating procedures must be followed in letter and spirit. Operators have been directed to maintain proper records for each river stretch and submit daily activity reports.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts