Kullu to regulate adventure sports, ensure zero tolerance for safety lapses

In a major move to strengthen tourist safety and ensure transparency, the Kullu district administration has decided to strictly regulate adventure tourism activities, including paragliding, river rafting and aero sports.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the District Regulatory Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh, who asserted that there would be zero tolerance for any violation that compromises visitor safety.

One of the key measures announced is the removal of all additional booking counters operating along national highways. The administration has made it clear that only a single-counter system will be permitted for booking adventure activities. All associations have been directed to immediately implement a single-window mechanism to curb overbooking, ensure fair distribution of work and rein in unregulated operations that have proliferated in recent years.

For paragliding sites, the DC ordered strict compliance with prescribed safety norms. All locations must prominently display Do’s and Don’ts boards and any accident must be immediately reported to the District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO). Operators and pilots will now be required to submit negative drug or dope test reports. The procurement of drug testing kits from District Aero Club (DAC) funds has also been discussed, with surprise drug tests to be conducted regularly, reflecting a zero-tolerance policy against substance abuse.

River rafting operations also came under scrutiny. The DC reiterated that standard operating procedures must be followed in letter and spirit. Operators have been directed to maintain proper records for each river stretch and submit daily activity reports.