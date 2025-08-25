DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu tourism turbulence Alliance Air cuts flights, valley economy at risk

Kullu tourism turbulence Alliance Air cuts flights, valley economy at risk

Stakeholders warn reduced connectivity will cripple livelihoods, drive tourists away
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 08:27 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
The tourism industry in Kullu is reeling from major disruption after Alliance Air announced sweeping cuts to its flight operations, triggering widespread anger among local stakeholders. Hoteliers, travel agents, taxi operators and others dependent on tourism warn that the decision will inflict heavy financial losses and deter visitors at a crucial time.

Effective late August to mid-September, Alliance Air will operate the Kullu-Delhi route just once a week on Mondays, while the Kullu-Jaipur service will run only on Thursdays. Flights to Dehradun have been suspended altogether. These cuts follow earlier reductions that had already scaled back daily flights to Delhi, leaving the valley with severely strained air connectivity.

Bhupinder Thakur, Chief Patron of the Kullu Travel Agent Association, described the move as extremely disappointing. “Reducing connectivity to just one flight a week on key routes is unacceptable,” he said, warning of its crippling impact on the region’s economy. According to him, thousands of livelihoods — from tour operators to taxi drivers — are directly threatened by the sudden curtailment.

Thakur also criticised the airline for undermining ongoing efforts to expand tourism in the valley. “While we are campaigning for more flights and improved infrastructure, such decisions send the wrong message and discourage tourists from making plans,” he noted.

Alliance Air has informally cited the monsoon season as the reason behind the schedule cuts, but the airline has not issued any formal clarification, leaving stakeholders frustrated. The revised schedule is only confirmed until October 24, raising further uncertainty with winter approaching, when weather disruptions often compound the problem.

Local travel agent Vikrant highlighted an additional concern: the cost of travel. “Alliance Air is the only operator on many of these routes, yet it charges exorbitant fares. Cutting frequency while keeping prices high shows a disregard for both passengers and the destination,” he said.

Industry representatives are now urgently appealing to Alliance Air and government authorities to reconsider. They stress that reliable air connectivity is critical not just for visitor convenience but also for safeguarding Kullu’s fragile, tourism-dependent economy. Without swift action, they fear the valley could see a sharp decline in tourist inflow at a time when it can least afford the blow.

