Kullu DC tells tourists to stay away from rivers

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 9

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg has issued an advisory today that no person, especially the tourists, should go near the river. He said in view of the rising temperature water level of rivers in the district is continuously increasing. Tourists have often been seen taking selfies near rivers and streams and such an exercise can be fatal. He has urged hoteliers, taxi drivers and common people to make the tourists coming from other states aware of the dangers of rivers and streams of mountains.

The DC said that despite issuing repeated warnings, tourists go near the river in enthusiasm and they do not realize that the water level of the river rises suddenly in the mountains, which can be life threatening. “The rivers and streams are in spate nowadays. In such a situation, keep a distance of 10 feet from the river so that your life can be saved in case of sudden increase in flow,” he said.

The officer has instructed all the SDMs of the district to put up warning boards on the banks of rivers. He said that Parbati river in Manikaran valley is in spate and a large number of tourists who are coming to visit Manikaran and Kasol should avoid going to the river banks. Strong current of the river becomes fatal due to a slight mistake, he added.

Garg said that no tourist should try to play with the waves of the river while rafting. He has also instructed the raft operators that they should not allow any tourist to hang outside the raft while rafting and strict action will be taken for doing so.

A large number of tourists are seen taking photos and selfies near the rivers at various stretches from Bajaura to Solang Nullah, Bhuntar to Manikaran and some parts of Tirthan river of Banjar subdivision where the road is close to the river.

Several incidents have happened in the past when people have lost their lives by drowning in the rivers while clicking photographs. Despite the repeated advisories by the district administration, people are attracted towards the rivers and risk their lives.

#himachal tourism #Tourism