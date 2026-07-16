Kullu, Una, Bilaspur, Solan among eight hospitals to get 1.5 Tesla MRI Machines: CM

Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was strengthening healthcare infrastructure across district hospitals and all seven government medical colleges to bring quality medical services closer to people’s homes.

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Chairing a high-level meeting of the Health Department here on Thursday, the CM said that district hospitals play a pivotal role in delivering accessible and timely healthcare services.

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He said that as a part of this initiative, the state government would install 1.5 Tesla MRI machines at regional hospitals in Bilaspur, Kullu, Una and Solan; district hospitals in Kinnaur, Medical College and Hospital, Nahan; Zonal Hospital Dharamshala; and Civil Hospital Palampur.

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Sukhu said that the advanced 3 Tesla MRI machines were being installed in the government medical colleges to further strengthen specialised diagnostic services across Himachal.

He further said that digital mammography machines would also be installed at the district hospitals in Nahan and Hamirpur; regional hospitals in Bilaspur and Solan; along with the Zonal Hospital Dharamsala, to enhance diagnostic facilities.

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The CM said the procurement process for 42 handheld X-ray machines is under way, of which 14 have already been received.

“These machines would be deployed across the state, particularly in remote and far-flung areas, for chest screening and early detection of tuberculosis to facilitate timely diagnosis,” he said.

He added that 256-slice high-end CT Scan machines would be installed at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, Chamiyana, IGMC Shimla, Medical Colleges at Tanda, Hamirpur and Ner Chowk. In addition, digital X-ray and 4D ultrasound machines would be provided to various healthcare institutions across the state.

He directed the department to ensure that all medical equipment procured meet the highest quality standards at par with AIIMS, New Delhi.

He also directed to strengthen radiology departments in all government medical colleges.

Reviewing staffing in the Health Department, the CM mentioned that the government was expediting recruitment of doctors, paramedical personnel and technicians to improve healthcare delivery. He also reviewed the progress of procuring quality medicines and directed the department to expedite it.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan and other senior officers were also present.