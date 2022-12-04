Kullu villagers rue lack of road connectivity

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 3

Residents of Mail village in Banjar subdivision of Kullu are deprived of road connectivity. Villagers say that in the absence of road connectivity, they were facing difficulties in transporting their agricultural and horticultural produce to distant markets.

RKMV College, Shimla, present folk dances during the HPU Youth Fest in Mandi.

Apple and vegetable produce are the main cash crops of the area farmers. Without road connectivity, they have to ferry apple produce with the help of mules to the nearest road. As a result, the produce often gets damaged before reaching markets and farmers fail to get good prices.

Transportation costly affair Transportation of agricultural and horticultural produce to distant markets is a costly affair for us. Due to delay in transportation, farmers fail to get good prices for their produce. —Fateh Chand, Mail village resident

Fateh Chand, a Mail village resident, says, “Transportation of agricultural and horticultural produce to distant markets is a costly affair. Due to delay in transportation, farmers fail to get good prices for their produce.”

“In emergency situations, it becomes difficult for us to carry a patient to the nearest road, which is around 9 km away. Recently, a village woman’s leg got fractured and she was unable to walk. Some fellow villagers carried her on their shoulders so that she could be taken to hospital,” he adds.

Villagers Dev Raj and Santosh Kumar say, “Roads are the lifeline of development in any area. Since Independence, this village has been deprived of road facility. Successive governments failed to provide road connectivity to the village. We want road connectivity to the village for better transportation facility.”

Gadaparli gram panchayat vice-pradhan Ajay Kumar says, “It is a long-pending demand of the locals. The panchayat had given a memorandum to the state government in this regard but to no avail. We urge the government to provide road connectivity to the village.”