Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu’s Bairagi community keeps 350-year-old Holi tradition alive

Kullu’s Bairagi community keeps 350-year-old Holi tradition alive

Celebrations begin with Holashtak, an eight-day period before Holi, while the festival of colour will be celebrated in Kullu on March 3

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Bairagi community sing traditional Holi songs at Lord Raghunath Temple in Baijnath.
As the festival of Holi approaches, Kullu town is reverberating with devotional fervour rather than the thump of modern music systems. With the commencement of Holashtak, an eight-day period preceding Holi, members of the Bairagi community have begun singing traditional Holi songs at the historic Lord Raghunath Temple and other temples of the town.

While Holi will be celebrated in most parts of the country on March 4, Kullu will celebrate the festival on March 3, in accordance with the full moon night. Chhoti Holi will be celebrated on March 2. The singing of Holi bhajans will continue uninterrupted until Holika Dahan, locally known as “Phaag”.

Unlike the increasingly popular DJ-led celebrations seen elsewhere, the Bairagi community in Kullu preserves a centuries-old tradition of singing Braj Holi songs accompanied by “dafli” and “jhanj manjira”. Devotional compositions, including “Ban Ko Chale Dono Bhai”, “Main Na Ladi Shyam Nikhas Gayo” and “Main Kaise Hori Kheloon Saanwariyaan Ji Ke Sang”, create a spiritually-charged atmosphere on the temple premises. Every evening, the temple resonates with rhythmic chants and vibrant hues of “gulal”.

The Bairagi community begins the celebrations much earlier from Basant Panchami, nearly 40 days before Holi. Since then, the members of the community have been taking out daily processions through streets, singing traditional songs, applying “gulal” and offering prayers at the Raghunath Temple. Eight days before Holi, the singing extends to other shrines, including the temples of Guru Peyhari Baba in Jhiri, Radha Krishna Temple at Thawa and Jagati Patt.

Community elders say that this tradition has been followed in Kullu for more than 350 years and mirrors the customs of Ayodhya. The idol of Lord Raghunath was brought to Kullu from Ayodhya in the mid-17th century and the members of the Bairagi community accompanied it. Since then, they have continued with this devotional practice with consistency and dedication.

Ashwani Mahant says that singing will continue until Holika Dahan. Maheshwar Singh, the “Chharibardar” (chief caretaker) of Lord Raghunath, also actively participates in rituals, joining the community in singing Holi songs and playing with “gulal” during Holashtak.

