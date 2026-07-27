Kullu’s balloon boom has taken flight without adequate checks. With more than 50 hot air balloons operating amid weak oversight, questions are rising over safety, accountability and risks behind valley’s new attraction

THE scenic Kullu Valley, one of Himachal Pradesh’s premier tourist destinations, is facing a growing safety concern as the rapid expansion of hot air ballooning outpaces regulatory oversight. Although the adventure activity has been operating in the region for more than a decade, its recent surge in popularity has exposed a regulatory vacuum that poses risks to both tourists and local residents.

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More than 50 hot air balloons currently operate in areas including Katrain, Manali and Solang Nala. However, not a single operator is officially registered with the Tourism Department. The absence of regulation has allowed unsafe practices to flourish, raising concerns among residents and aviation experts.

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One of the most serious issues is the unsafe operation of these large balloons. Standing nearly 125 feet tall, hot air balloons should, according to safety experts, be operated at least 200 feet away from roads. Yet residents allege that balloons frequently land on the busy Kullu-Manali National Highway near Katrain, creating hazardous conditions for motorists. Concerns have also been raised over operators allegedly conducting flights after sunset and during adverse weather conditions, in violation of the basic safety norms and at considerable risk to passengers.

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The lack of a clear regulatory framework has also limited the Tourism Department’s ability to act against violators. Kullu District Tourism Development Officer Rohit Sharma said operators had applied for registration, but approvals remain pending as the higher authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had yet to issue the necessary clarifications. The DGCA has reportedly stated that it will not grant individual permissions until comprehensive guidelines are in place.

The uncertainty has affected even operators attempting to comply with the rules. Their proposal to form the Himachal Hot Air Ballooning Association is still awaiting approval, leaving responsible operators concerned that the actions of a few negligent players could damage the industry’s reputation.

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On paper, the regulatory framework already exists. Hot air ballooning in Himachal Pradesh is governed by the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, the Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventure Activities Rules, and the DGCA’s oversight under the Aircraft Rules, 1937. Operators are also required to obtain a valid certificate of registration from the Department of Tourism under the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development and Registration Act. However, in practice, clear operational guidelines, enforcement mechanisms and regular monitoring remain largely absent.

The regulatory inertia is particularly troubling in light of a near-miss incident in 2025, when a hot air balloon’s tethering rope snapped, narrowly averting a major accident. Despite the close call, stakeholders say little has changed in terms of oversight or enforcement.

With no clear policy, inadequate monitoring and dozens of operators functioning in a regulatory grey area, Kullu’s skies are becoming an increasingly serious safety concern. Tourism and aviation authorities must urgently establish a transparent registration process, enforce safety standards and strengthen oversight before a preventable accident turns this popular adventure activity into a tragedy. The safety of thousands of tourists and local residents depends on swift action.