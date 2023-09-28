Kullu’s Bhootnath bridge clears load test, to be restored soon

Tribune News Service

Kullu, September 27

The Bhootnath bridge in Kullu has passed the load test and the movement of vehicles on it is likely to be restored soon.

The bridge was inaugurated five years and it developed cracks and bent in the middle in November 2018. Traffic on the bridge was stopped on January 6, 2019.

Though Rs 2.68 crore was spent on its repairs, the bridge failed the load capacity test in October 2021. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur said that the bridge cleared the fresh load test conducted by the PWD recently. Vehicular movement across the bridge would be allowed in a few days.

Thakur said an inquiry would be conducted in the alleged negligence in the construction of the bridge and the delay in its repair.

The bridge connects the bus stand with the Kullu bypass and its closure led to traffic congestion in the town. Residents said the opening of the bridge before Dasehra would bring relief to the locals and visitors alike.

