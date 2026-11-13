The suspension of direct air services between Kullu and Delhi has triggered widespread concern among tourism stakeholders, who fear that deteriorating air connectivity could deal a severe blow to the region’s tourism industry. With Alliance Air discontinuing its direct Delhi service from November 3, representatives of the hospitality and travel sectors have questioned the government’s commitment to improving connectivity to one of Himachal Pradesh’s most prominent tourist destinations.

Budhi Prakash Thakur, president of the Hotel Owners Association, termed the Bhuntar airport a “white elephant” and demanded its closure if the government was unwilling to ensure regular flight operations. He said the suspension of the Delhi service was unprecedented in Kullu’s aviation history and would further isolate the valley from major tourist markets. Alliance Air has also suspended its services from Kullu to Dehradun and Amritsar, leaving the region with severely restricted air links.

Thakur questioned the airline’s decision to discontinue operations from Kullu while expanding its services on other routes. Alliance Air has introduced daily flights between Delhi and Shimla and Dharamsala, where around five daily flights are now operating, including services by IndiGo and SpiceJet. He said the disparity was difficult to understand, particularly when passengers travelling to Shimla and Dharamsala could access relatively nominal fares, while air tickets from Kullu remained prohibitively expensive.

Airport authorities, meanwhile, reportedly failed to provide a clear explanation for the sudden withdrawal of the Alliance Air schedule. They also declined to disclose the losses incurred by the Airports Authority of India in operating Bhuntar airport, describing the information as confidential and internal.

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Bhupinder Thakur, president of the Kullu Travel Agents Association, said the region had enormous tourism potential, but inadequate and expensive air connectivity was preventing it from realising its full potential. He pointed out that flights were often fully booked during peak summer and winter seasons, even when fares touched Rs 27,000 for a journey of approximately 80 minutes. The growing weekend rush was also evident from luxury bus fares reaching Rs 4,000.

He alleged that the inclusion of Bhuntar airport under the UDAN scheme had raised expectations that remained largely unfulfilled, as Kullu-Delhi fares continued to be among the highest for such short flights. He suggested deploying other Alliance Air aircraft, including Dornier planes, to improve connectivity and make fares more affordable.

Tourism representatives recalled that Alliance Air once operated daily flights between Kullu and Delhi. They warned that unless the government intervened urgently to restore reliable and affordable air services, the valley could face a decline in tourist arrivals, affecting businesses and thousands of families dependent on tourism.