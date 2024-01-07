Kullu’s Hanumani Baag to get a protection wall

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 6

To protect the residential area from the flooded Beas at Hanumani Baag in Kullu district, the Municipal Council has decided to erect a protection wall alongside Beas in the area at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Last year in July, the flooded Beas had done considerable damage in the area in which few houses were also damaged. Since then the area residents were demanding construction of a protection wall in the area to protect their houses from flooded Beas.

Gopal Mahant, chairman of the Kullu MC, said: “We were concerned about the safety of people living in the area. The MC authorities have decided to erect a protection wall in the area at the cost of Rs 25 lakh.” He said “to cover the entire area with protection wall, we have sent a proposal to the state government to approve more funds for the purpose”.

