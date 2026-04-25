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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu’s Harshul secures AIR 1 in CUET PG English

Kullu’s Harshul secures AIR 1 in CUET PG English

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Kullu, Updated At : 08:51 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Harshul Singh Thakur
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Harshul Singh Thakur from Kullu has secured All India Rank 1 in the CUET PG English 2026 examination, scoring an impressive 267 marks.

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A resident of the Badah area, Harshul began his academic journey at OLS School, where he studied up to Class X. He later completed his Class XII in the non-medical stream from Senior Secondary School, Kullu. Despite his science background, he chose to pursue his interest in English, a decision that ultimately shaped his academic path.

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He went on to complete his undergraduate studies in English Honours from PG Government College, Sector 11, Chandigarh.

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Harshul is the son of Lalit Thakur, an advocate, and a government school teacher. He attributes his success to consistent effort, self-belief and staying focused on his goals. His achievement has brought pride to his family and Kullu district, and stands as an example of how determination and clarity of purpose can help students excel, regardless of their background.

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