Kullu’s Inner Akhara Bazaar residents fear landslides as monsoon nears

Residents of Kullu’s densely populated Inner Akhara Bazaar are heading into the monsoon season with growing anxiety, warning that debris left behind by the devastating landslides of September 2025 continues to hang precariously above their homes, posing a serious threat to their life and property.

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Widows Anju, Kanchan and Neelam, who lost family members in the tragedy that claimed 10 lives, say repeated appeals to the authorities for the removal of the unstable debris have yielded little action. They allege that while the state government has continued to spend on other development projects, essential slope-stabilisation and safety measures have been delayed.

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Residents and local activists have demanded the immediate removal of hanging boulders, restoration of the damaged drainage system and a halt to fresh construction on unstable slopes.

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Recalling the night of the disaster, Anju said her family had to flee for their lives as massive rocks crashed onto their house. She alleged that despite repeated requests, no effort had been made to remove the dangerously hanging debris overlooking the locality.

Kanchan said her family continues to spend sleepless nights fearing that the unstable boulders could collapse during heavy rain. Neelam echoed similar concerns, stating that debris remains on her property despite repeated assurances from the authorities.

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Another resident, Shashi, stressed the need for the immediate removal of debris behind vulnerable houses and the demolition of encroachments along the cliff to reduce the risk of future landslides.

Local activist Rajan criticised the government’s priorities, alleging that crores of rupees had been spent on beautification projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) while essential drainage and retaining wall works were neglected. He claimed that roads in Akhara Bazaar had been concretised multiple times, but the long-pending drainage issues in the Math area remained unresolved, leaving the hillside vulnerable.

The administration, however, maintains that long-term mitigation measures are underway. Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said Rs 8.35 crore had been sanctioned for a comprehensive slope-stabilisation project. According to him, the detailed project report (DPR) had been prepared and vetted by experts from IIT, while the remaining formalities were nearing completion.

Officials of the Jal Shakti Department said construction work would commence shortly. The MLA also said a separate proposal worth Rs 7 crore had been prepared to upgrade the drainage and sewerage network in the Math area.

During a review meeting in April this year, Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma directed the Public Works and Jal Shakti departments to expedite critical projects under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund. Officials acknowledged that while funds had been sanctioned and planning was complete, the execution of long-term mitigation measures would take time.

For residents living beneath the unstable hillside, the approaching monsoon has heightened fears that the promised safety measures may not be implemented in time.

They urged the administration to immediately remove all landslide debris and precariously hanging boulders above Inner Akhara Bazaar, repair the damaged drainage system in the Math area to prevent seepage and prohibit fresh construction on the fragile slopes.

Residents also alleged that the government’s assurances on rehabilitation remained unfulfilled. They said the monthly rental assistance of Rs 10,000 announced by the Chief Minister for affected families had not been disbursed as no formal notification had been issued. Many families, they added, continue to await both financial assistance and a permanent rehabilitation plan.