Kullu's instructor selected for Paragliding World Cup

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 4

Pirdi Rafting Centre instructor Gimnar Singh is among the three paraglider pilots selected in the Indian team to participate in the International Paragliding World Cup Championship to be held in the Nongkhai region of Thailand from February 9 to 20. Along with Gimnar, Sonam from Ladakh and Arjun Rai from Sikkim have been selected in the Indian team.

Gimnar is working as an instructor in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports and providing training in water, land, air and skiing activities. Earlier also, he had participated in various international-level competitions. He had won bronze medal in the Asian Paragliding Championship held in the month of December last year.

Gimnar says he is very happy to get the opportunity to represent India in the Thailand championship. He adds that the World Cup is of immense importance as 80 paragliding pilots from all over the world will take part. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the team members. All preparations have been made and they have also completed a 15-day training camp.