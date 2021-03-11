Kullu's Kalwari panchayat ranked best in Himachal

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 24

The Kalwari panchayat of Banjar subdivision of this district was presented a national award by Banjar MLA Surender Shourie on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The panchayat was felicitated for securing the first place in the state for providing good online facilities to villagers in inaccessible areas, at a virtual function on the National Panchayati Raj Day at Haat village near Bajaura in Banjar subdivision. The National Panchayat Award-2022 for the best gram panchayat was received by the office-bearers along with a reward of Rs 6 lakh.

Kullu DRDA Project Officer Surjeet Singh Thakur said the selection for the award is done at the national level. He said the panchayat had rendered better facilities online to provide ‘Parivaar Nakal’, BPL certificates and other assistance to villagers. He said earlier, people had to make many rounds of the panchayat offices for these documents. Now, the state government has prepared software and has made the family register online.

The MLA also inaugurated the Atal Gyan Kendra in Haat panchayat. He said the Atal Gyan Kendra constructed at a cost of Rs 13 lakh in the panchayat would prove to be a boon for the youth preparing for competitive examinations.

He said youth from rural areas often faced many problems in going to the city libraries. Opening libraries in villages will help youth in staying away from malpractices, he said.

Shourie congratulated Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg for taking the initiative of conceptualising Atal Gyan Kendras in Kullu district. He said that it is a matter of pride that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had recently presented the award to the DC in this regard.

The leader said the Jhidi to Kullu road would be improved for which an amount of Rs 8 crore had been approved and tenders had been invited. He said the road widening work would be done wherever possible from Jhidi to Kullu. He said funds would be provided for the the gram panchayat building in Haat panchayat.