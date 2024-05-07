Kullu’s Meenakshi Wadhwa tops MBBS exam

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 6

Meenakshi Wadhwa of the Shastri Nagar area of Kullu has topped the state in the fourth and final year of the MBBS exam. She had secured the first position in the state for the fourth consecutive time and remained on top from first to fourth year of the exam. Meenakshi was given a grand welcome by her family and relatives on reaching Kullu.

THE ROAD AHEAD I plan to do my one-year internship from IGMC, after which I will decide on whether to choose medicine or gynaecology as speciality. — Meenakshi Wadhwa, State MBBS TOPPER

Meenakshi said in the first year she had obtained 679 marks out of 900, in the second 1,350/1,800 marks and in the third year 2,029/2,700. In the fourth year, she scored 3,002 marks out of 4,100.

Meenakshi said she wanted to become a specialist either in medicine or gynaecology. “I plan to do my one-year internship from the IGMC, after which I will decide on choosing the speciality. I plan to pursue post graduation after that,” she said, adding that consistency and self belief were key to her success.

Meenakshi also credited her success to her teachers. She said seeing her grandfather’s suffering due to cancer, she thought of doing something for patients afflicted with the disease. “Though there was not much of a study environment at home, my family fully supported me.” She said she was born in Himachal and would like to serve in the rural areas of Kullu.

Her father Gopal Wadhwa, who runs a restaurant, and mother Mamta, a homemaker, have expressed their happiness over Meenakshi’s achievement. Gopal said Meenakshi was an outstanding student from childhood and she got a lot of support from her teachers.

