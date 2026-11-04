Kullu’s son is Army’s new training chief

For the people of Katrain village in Kullu district, Lt Gen Sushil Chander Mahant’s latest appointment is a moment of immense pride. The boy who once studied at Government High School, Katrain, and Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, has risen to a key leadership position in the Indian Army, becoming the Director-General of Integrated Training at the Integrated Headquarters in New Delhi. He is also the first Lieutenant General from Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira.

Mahant’s military journey began with the National Defence Academy in January 1988, followed by the Indian Military Academy, where he was commissioned in December 1991. Over more than 35 years of service, he has distinguished himself through professional excellence, securing first position in three Army courses and qualifying in high-altitude warfare at Gulmarg.

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His career spans several important assignments, including Commanding Officer of 11 Field Ordnance Depot, Brigadier Ordnance of a Strike Corps and Major General Ordnance Services of a strategically significant Command along the northern frontier with China.

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An adventure enthusiast since his school days, with interests in kayaking, canoeing, skiing and water sports, Mahant now brings his extensive experience in logistics and resource management to the Army’s training ecosystem.

For Katrain and his alma mater, his achievement is more than a promotion; it is a historic milestone and an inspiring story of local roots reaching national heights.