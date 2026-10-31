Kullvi Nati: From village courtyards to world records

In the Kullu valley, the sound of the dhol, the echo of the nagara and the sight of clasped hands are enough to turn an ordinary day into a festival. Kullvi Nati is not merely a folk dance. It is a living expression of Himachal’s collective life and cultural heritage. When its rhythm rises on the mountain slopes and in the villages of Devbhoomi, the entire atmosphere changes. People do not simply watch; they join in. Carried from one generation to the next through oral tradition, the dance remains one of the strongest symbols of community identity in the hills.

The history of Kullvi Nati cannot be fixed to a single date or founder. Like many great folk traditions, its exact origins are lost in the mists of oral memory. It grew out of the everyday and sacred life of the valley, from agricultural cycles and pastoral routines to temple rituals and the worship of local deities. In earlier times, there was no stage, no spotlight and no audience separated from the performers. The village square, the temple courtyard or the harvested field became the theatre. Nati marked weddings, fairs, dev utsavs, harvest celebrations and religious occasions. It was a way of thanking the gods, celebrating the seasons and strengthening social bonds. Kullu Dasehra, the valley’s most famous festival, gave Nati a special cultural place. The dance was never about one individual. It was about the community moving together.

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That collective spirit defines the form. Dancers stand in rows or circles, join hands and move with slow, rhythmic steps, forward and back, left and right. The music is provided by traditional instruments such as the dhol, nagara, karnal, narsingha and shehnai. The beat is steady, almost like a heartbeat, and the dancers surrender to it. The beauty of Nati lies in its togetherness. No one is a star; everyone is part of the pattern. This is why it has survived for centuries. It does not require expensive costumes or modern stages, only a shared rhythm and a willing community.

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In recent years, Kullvi Nati has moved from village circles to the world stage. The turning point came during Kullu Dasehra. On October 7, 2014, 8,540 participants, mostly women, performed the dance in traditional dress. The event, described as the “Pride of Kullu”, entered the Limca Book of Records. Two years later, on October 26, 2016, the dance achieved even greater recognition when 9,892 participants performed Nati together at the Dhalpur ground, creating a Guinness World Record for the “Largest Nati Dance.” These events gave the dance an international identity. They made the district and the state proud, and showed that a local tradition could speak to the world without losing its soul.

The present form of Nati is both rooted and dynamic. The “Maha Nati” is now organised during the National Winter Carnival held in Manali every January. In a vibrant display of culture and solidarity, hundreds of women from Mahila Mandals and Self-Help Groups of the Right Bank and Left Bank areas of Manali perform on the town’s iconic Mall Road. Adorned in the distinctive white Pattu with three flowers, silver Boomni necklaces, Chandrahar, Panjebs, gold lockets and the traditional red Dhaathu, they dance for nearly an hour. They also use the platform to spread social messages, advocating a drug-free society and highlighting the priceless value of daughters. In this way, Nati remains both a ritual of celebration and a tool for social awareness.

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The attire associated with Nati has also evolved. Traditionally, men wore the chola, suthan, gachi, loi and Kullvi topi. Women wore kurta-suthan over the Pattu, with a Dhaathu or Thipu on the head, along with silver ornaments. Because of the cold climate, woollen clothing was widely used in the past. Today, daily dress in the region has shifted towards modern, lighter fabrics. Yet during cultural events, the Pattu, Dhaathu, Kullvi topi, chola and traditional jewellery still define the identity of Nati. The outward style may change, but the inner spirit remains intact.

What makes Kullvi Nati remarkable is its ability to adapt without losing itself. The costumes have changed, the stages have changed, and the audiences have grown from a few villagers to thousands of spectators and record keepers. But the essential grammar of the dance, the joined hands, the measured steps, the beating drums and the sense of belonging, remains the same.

From a village dev utsav to a Guinness World Record, Kullvi Nati tells the story of a culture whose real strength lies in its collectivity. Here, no step is taken alone. Every foot rises with the whole tradition. And as long as the dhol beats and hands remain joined, Nati will continue to dance, not only as a memory of the past but as a living heritage of the present.