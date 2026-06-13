icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kumarsain youth dies as car veers off road

Kumarsain youth dies as car veers off road

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:45 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement

A 28-year-old man was killed after his car veered off the road and skilled into a garden above a house in Virgarh village in Kumarsain, Shimla.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Kavish Chauhan (28), son of Jagdish Chauhan and resident of Shawat village in Kumarsain.

Advertisement

The accident occurred on Friday around 9.45 pm, when Kavish, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, lost control, due to which it plunged into a garden of a house.

Advertisement

As soon as the accident took place, locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police, while trying to rescue the injured. However, he died on the spot.

A police team then reached the scene and recovered the body from underneath the vehicle. The body was taken to a local hospital from where it was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem.

Advertisement

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, had been registered and investigation was going on.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts