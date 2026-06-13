Kumarsain youth dies as car veers off road

A 28-year-old man was killed after his car veered off the road and skilled into a garden above a house in Virgarh village in Kumarsain, Shimla.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Kavish Chauhan (28), son of Jagdish Chauhan and resident of Shawat village in Kumarsain.

Advertisement

The accident occurred on Friday around 9.45 pm, when Kavish, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, lost control, due to which it plunged into a garden of a house.

Advertisement

As soon as the accident took place, locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police, while trying to rescue the injured. However, he died on the spot.

A police team then reached the scene and recovered the body from underneath the vehicle. The body was taken to a local hospital from where it was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem.

Advertisement

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, had been registered and investigation was going on.