Kupvi college caught between low enrolment & staff shortage

Government College, Kupvi, finds itself caught in a classic catch-22. Located in the far-flung and difficult terrain of Shimla district, the college has just two teachers for 45 students, 90 per cent of whom are girls. The institution needs more teachers to attract students, but the government wants higher enrolment before deploying additional staff.

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“The government expects us to increase enrolment before deploying more staff, but parents want adequate staff before enrolling their children in the college,” said a college employee, summing up the dilemma. A few months ago, the government even shut down the college after it failed to meet the minimum enrolment criterion of 75 students. It was subsequently reopened, considering the difficult topography of the area and representations from local residents. However, the problems of inadequate teaching and non-teaching staff and poor enrolment persist.

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Currently, the college has just two professors — in history and Hindi — against eight sanctioned posts. Students are left to study major subjects such as English, political science, economics and commerce on their own. A staff member said the college has never had an English professor since it was established in 2022.

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The available teachers are also burdened with teaching their own subjects as well as administrative responsibilities. The college does not have a principal or adequate ministerial staff, leaving little time for teachers to help students with subjects for which there are no faculty members.

Initially, a few online classes were arranged for subjects without teachers, but these too gradually stopped, leaving students to fend for themselves. No wonder, students are upset.

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“Most of the students struggle with English, but there’s no help. Besides, we don’t have teachers for major subjects like political science and economics. Political science is my major subject, but I am struggling in the absence of a teacher,” said Neha Rawat, a second-year BA student.

She also has a suggestion for the government — one that could address both the faculty shortage and the enrolment problem. “If the government can’t deploy regular teachers for us, it can at least hire local youth who have completed their Master’s or PhD on a temporary basis,” she said.

A college the area needs

The college has lacked the required faculty since it opened in 2022, prompting several students to pursue higher education in Shimla and Solan. But many others, particularly girls, cannot move to these towns because of financial constraints and prevailing social attitudes.

With 90 per cent of its students being girls, the college also reflects the mindset that discourages parents from sending their daughters away from home for higher education.

“It’s precisely for such girls and other students who can’t move out due to financial reasons that we need this college in our area. It’s our duty to provide opportunities for higher education to such students at their place,” said Rahul Samta, pradhan of a gram panchayat in the Kupvi area. Samta pointed out that the area has 18 gram panchayats and that the college could have a strength of around 100 students if it had adequate teachers.

Distance is not the answer

The presence of colleges 30-40 km from Kupvi — one at Haripurdhar and another at Nerwa — offers little practical relief to students.

“We have limited bus services in the area and the roads are bad and risky, especially during the rains. It takes around two hours to travel 30 km. So, it’s just not possible to travel every day to reach these colleges,” said Neha.

For students in this remote corner of Shimla district, therefore, the issue is not merely about keeping a college open. It is about making higher education genuinely accessible to those who cannot afford — or are not permitted — to leave home. Suneeta Singh, Director, Higher Education, said the college had consistently recorded low enrolment, making it difficult to keep it viable. “We have advertised 373 lecturer posts at colleges. Once these teachers are available, we will consider posting more teachers at the college,” she said. Until then, she said, online classes would be arranged for students at the college.