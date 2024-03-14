Kupvi gets Rs 1 crore projects

Shimla, March 13
Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated development schemes worth about Rs 1 crore in the Tikkar area of Kupvi in Shimla district. He also laid the foundation stone of a building of Government High School, Tikkar. The building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 73 lakh. Thakur, while addressing a gathering, said the state government was committed to providing quality education in the schools in rural areas as well to ensure all-round development of the students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...