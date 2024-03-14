Kupvi gets Rs 1 crore projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated development schemes worth about Rs 1 crore in the Tikkar area of Kupvi in Shimla district. He also laid the foundation stone of a building of Government High School, Tikkar. The building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 73 lakh. Thakur, while addressing a gathering, said the state government was committed to providing quality education in the schools in rural areas as well to ensure all-round development of the students.

