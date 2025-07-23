Kupwara native found dead

A 45-year-old Kashmiri migrant labourer was found dead in his rented room here this morning. The deceased has been identified as Bashir Ahmed Lone, a native of Alusa village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone’s body was discovered around 9.30 am by his uncle, Ghulam Hassan Lone. He informed the authorities that a man named Gulshan had gone to check on Bashir at his room and found him lying unresponsive. SP Bhagat Singh Thakur said a case has been registered and police are investigating all possible angles related to the death.