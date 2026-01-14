Kutlehar MLA disburses relief to 90 disaster-hit families

Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma disbursed disaster relief sanction letters amounting to Rs 65 lakh to 90 beneficiaries in his Assembly segment today. He said that disaster relief amounting to over Rs 3 crore had been disbursed to 290 flood and monsoon disaster victims in the Kutlehar constituency.

Advertisement

The MLA said that the state government had revised norms in the Disaster Relief Policy and the victims were now eligible for manifold enhanced relief as compared to the previous relief manual. He added that the Congress government was standing with the affected families in distress.

Advertisement

Sharma said that the Dathwara-Panoh link road had been upgraded at a cost of Rs 2 crore, benefiting a population of 1,200. He added that 62 new transformers had been installed in the segment to solve the problem of low voltage. He claimed that 300 kanals belonging to the government in Kutlehar had been earmarked for setting up industrial units to boost entrepreneurship and generate employment for the locals.