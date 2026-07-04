DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / KVK Chamba’s ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ reaches 6,000 farmers

KVK Chamba’s ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ reaches 6,000 farmers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials and beneficiaries during during the drive in Chamba.
Advertisement

Around 6,000 farmers and other stakeholders across Chamba district were reached through 51 awareness camps organised under the month-long nationwide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’, which concluded successfully on June 30.

Advertisement

The campaign was jointly implemented by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chamba, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), and other allied departments.

Advertisement

Senior Scientist and Head of KVK-Chamba, Dr Dharminder Kumar, said the nationwide initiative was carried out from June 1 to 30 by two joint teams, comprising scientists from KVK and officials from the Agriculture Department, ATMA, and other departments concerned, who actively covered different parts of the district.

Advertisement

He said the campaign aimed to promote soil health conservation, reduce the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and encourage the adoption of scientific and sustainable farming practices.

During the awareness programmes, farmers were educated on balanced nutrient management, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), soil testing, and the increased use of organic and natural farming inputs to maintain soil fertility and improve long-term agricultural productivity.

Advertisement

The campaign was held under the theme “Save Soil, Save Farming, Save Farmers”, highlighting the importance of healthy soil as the foundation of productive agriculture, stronger farmer livelihoods, and the country’s long-term prosperity.

Through awareness camps, farmer interactions and technical guidance sessions, participants were encouraged to adopt environmentally friendly and sustainable agricultural practices that not only enhance crop production but also help conserve natural resources for future generations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts