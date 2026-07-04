KVK Chamba’s ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ reaches 6,000 farmers

Around 6,000 farmers and other stakeholders across Chamba district were reached through 51 awareness camps organised under the month-long nationwide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’, which concluded successfully on June 30.

Advertisement

The campaign was jointly implemented by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chamba, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), and other allied departments.

Advertisement

Senior Scientist and Head of KVK-Chamba, Dr Dharminder Kumar, said the nationwide initiative was carried out from June 1 to 30 by two joint teams, comprising scientists from KVK and officials from the Agriculture Department, ATMA, and other departments concerned, who actively covered different parts of the district.

Advertisement

He said the campaign aimed to promote soil health conservation, reduce the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and encourage the adoption of scientific and sustainable farming practices.

During the awareness programmes, farmers were educated on balanced nutrient management, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), soil testing, and the increased use of organic and natural farming inputs to maintain soil fertility and improve long-term agricultural productivity.

Advertisement

The campaign was held under the theme “Save Soil, Save Farming, Save Farmers”, highlighting the importance of healthy soil as the foundation of productive agriculture, stronger farmer livelihoods, and the country’s long-term prosperity.

Through awareness camps, farmer interactions and technical guidance sessions, participants were encouraged to adopt environmentally friendly and sustainable agricultural practices that not only enhance crop production but also help conserve natural resources for future generations.