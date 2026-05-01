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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sundernagar KVK named country’s best agricultural extension centre

Sundernagar KVK named country’s best agricultural extension centre

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:02 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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In a major achievement for Himachal and its farming community, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sundernagar, operating under CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, has been selected for the prestigious NAAS-Dhanuka Award for Excellence in Agricultural Extension-2026, earning recognition as the best Krishi Vigyan Kendra in the country.

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Announcing the achievement, Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar Panda said the award, instituted by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences in collaboration with Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., honours outstanding contributions in agricultural extension, technology dissemination and farmer outreach among nearly 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country.

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Describing it as a landmark achievement for the university, Dr Panda said the recognition reflected the dedication and sustained efforts of scientists and extension personnel in taking modern agricultural technologies and innovative farming practices to the grassroots level.

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He noted that the honour comes soon after another significant achievement for the university — the sanction of a Rs 1-crore research project on wheat improvement. Coinciding with his retirement from the university on May 30, Dr Panda said it was gratifying to see several initiatives launched during the past six months beginning to yield tangible results.

According to a communication received from NAAS, the award will be presented during the academy’s Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi on June 5. Pankaj Sood, Principal Scientist and Head of KVK Mandi, has been invited to receive the award on behalf of the centre.

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Director of Extension Education Vinod Sharma said the KVK was selected for its notable work in crop diversification, mushroom cultivation, quality seed production, integrated pest management, promotion of natural and sustainable farming, value addition of agricultural produce, entrepreneurship development and large-scale farmer training programmes.

He added that the centre had played a pioneering role in demonstrating advanced agricultural technologies, including drone-based applications, while creating self-employment opportunities for rural youth and women. Its initiatives have significantly contributed to improving farm productivity and strengthening rural livelihoods.

Congratulating the KVK team, Dr Panda and Dr Sharma attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of scientists, extension workers, progressive farmers, line departments, partner organisations and media representatives who have worked together to ensure effective dissemination of agricultural innovations across the district.

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