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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Labour Ministry steps in, averts strike at Baga plant

Labour Ministry steps in, averts strike at Baga plant

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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A ministry official told The Tribune that the workers had been on the verge of launching a strike over the alleged denial of social security benefits.
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An industrial dispute involving contract workers at the Ultratech Cement Works plant in Baga, Himachal, has been resolved following the intervention of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, averting a possible strike and paving the way for long-term industrial harmony.

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The settlement will benefit 284 contract workers and has an estimated financial implication of around Rs 15 crore over the next five years.

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In a statement, the ministry said the breakthrough was achieved through the conciliation efforts of the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Chandigarh, under the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central).

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Following sustained discussions and conciliation proceedings between the management and workers’ representatives, both sides reached an amicable settlement, bringing an end to the industrial dispute.

The agreement addresses several key welfare and service-related issues. It provides for a wage hike of Rs 6,000 per month in the first year, introduces a promotion policy, ensures the supply of woollen jackets and guarantees the timely payment of statutory bonuses. The ministry said these measures would significantly improve the workers’ service conditions and strengthen their social security.

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During the conciliation process, the management was also sensitised about its statutory obligations relating to workers’ welfare, fair service conditions and compliance with labour laws.

A ministry official told The Tribune that the workers had been on the verge of launching a strike over the alleged denial of social security benefits.

“As per the law, workers are required to submit a written strike notice to the employer and the regional labour commissioner or conciliation officer at least 14 days in advance, specifying their demands and the proposed date of the strike,” the official said.

“The ministry stepped in after the matter was brought to our notice and ensured that the workers received their rightful benefits. The dispute was resolved during the conciliation stage itself, preventing the situation from escalating into a strike,” the official added.

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