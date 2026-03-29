Labourer critically injured after suffering electric shock in Kullu

A labourer sustained severe injuries after suffering an electric shock when an iron rod he was handling came in contact with a high-voltage power line in Kullu district. The incident occurred in Choj village under the Manikaran police station limits on Saturday.

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The labourer, identified as Raju, a Nepalese national, was working at an under-construction house belonging to Fagnu Ram. According to reports, Raju was on the upper floor of the building and was throwing iron rods to the ground when one of the rods got entangled with a nearby line. He received a severe electric shock, fell unconscious and his clothes caught fire.

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Locals and bystanders rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Jari. Considering his critical condition, doctors referred him to the Regional Hospital, Kullu, after providing initial treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

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A police team from Manikaran reached the spot after receiving information and initiated an investigation. Preliminary inquiries point towards negligence and a lack of adherence to safety norms at the construction site. Authorities are examining whether adequate safety measures were in place. Kullu SP Madan Lal Kaushal said that the matter was under investigation.