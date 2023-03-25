Labourer dies in Mandi as earth caves in

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 24

A labourer engaged the construction of a retaining wall on the Kiratpur-Manali highway was killed when the earth caved in over him near Malori in the district today.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar (33), a native of Banon village in Mandi.

According to the police, he was engaged in the construction of a retaining wall in the area, when suddenly huge debris rolled down due to sliding, burying him.

Two of the three labourers working at the time of the incident had a narrow escape. Rajesh was pulled out of debris and rushed to the Mandi zonal hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him brought dead.

SP Shalini Agnihotri said no foul play was reported. “The investigation is underway. The body of deceased will be handed over to the family after the autopsy,” the SP added.