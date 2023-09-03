Labourers hurt in group clash; video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 2

A video of two groups of labourers scuffling over the allocation of work at Jogindernagar in Mandi district has gone viral on social media. Two persons were injured in the incident while a case was registered against four labourers.

According to the police, they got information about a fight between two groups of labourers doing marble/tiling work at Jogindernagar on August 31. Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said that acting promptly, a police team reached the spot. All labourers involved in the clash are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The SP said, “A payment dispute was the reason behind the scuffle. One party had taken the contract of marble laying in a house but it left the work incomplete following a payment dispute. The house owner awarded the work to another party, leading to a clash between the two groups.”

She said, “Deep Chand and Chhote Lal were injured in the incident and were given treatment. A case has been registered against Monu, Satinder, Govind and Rohit.”

#Mandi #Social Media