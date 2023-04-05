Lack of parking slots a bane of Dharamsala, adjoining tourist spots

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 4

The lack of parking lots remains a bane of the city and its adjoining tourist places. As a result, traffic jams have become a regular affair even when it is a lean tourist season.

Efforts on to outsource Management work Efforts have been made to assign the work to manage the parking lots to a private contractor. However, no one has shown interest in it. Now, we are trying to outsource the management of the parking lots. Nipun Jindal, Kangra Deputy commssioner

People are forced to park their vehicles on roadsides, bringing them in direct confrontation with the traffic policemen who insist on issuing challans to them. The linear development in the city along the roads is another major cause of the traffic problem.

The main parking lot in the city has been built under the Smart City project in the mini secretariat. It can accommodate about 300 vehicles. However, as the parking lot is not being managed by anyone, it is not being put to optimum use. Stray animals and discarded vehicles have occupied the lower area of the parking lot.

The city has two major markets i.e. Kachehri market near the local secretariat and Kotwali market. Both the markets have a very limited public parking space. People have to park their vehicles on roadsides, leading to traffic congestion and sometimes accidents.

In Kachehri or the Civil Lines area, there is no public parking place. Most of the vehicles are parked on roadsides or in the mini secretariat parking lot, which remains full of vehicles of visitors to the offices for work. Also, the roadside parking in the Civil Lines area has been further squeezed as the Dharamsala MC has created a raised footpath along the road.

At McLeodganj, the main tourist hub of the area, the only public parking place at the entrance is embroiled in controversy for overcharging from tourists and locals. A few years ago, the foundation stone of a parking place near the Dalai Lama temple was laid. However, the work is progressing at a tardy pace. As a result, most of the commercial vehicles bringing tourists here are parked on roadsides.

At Bhagsunag, another famous tourist spot of the area, there is just one parking place that becomes inadequate during the peak season. Moreover, illegal constructions are main reason for traffic congestion in Bhagsunag and McLeodganj.

As per the rules laid by the district and town planning authorities, any commercial building coming up in the area should have a specified parking place at the ground level. However, people building hotels and shopping complexes in the area are not having any parking space. As a result, the pressure of vehicles coming in falls on the limited public parking places and roadsides.

Notably, the authorities concerned have failed to take action against the illegal constructions or offenders flouting the building norms.

#Dharamsala