Lack of research, consultancy behind HPU's dismal show

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, June 7

Continuing its poor streak for third year in a row, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) did not feature in the list of top 200 universities in the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings-2023.

The Solan-based Shoolini University has secured a place among top-100 universities. Meanwhile, HPU has been faring quite poorly in the NIRF rankings. As per the varsity records, the university secured the 171 rank in 2018, 164 in 2019 and 169 rank in 2020. It could not secure a spot in the list of top 200 universities in 2021 and 2022.

The university authorities say there has been tremendous improvement in different areas, but there are still some parameters which need to be worked upon.

HPU Internal Quality Assurance Cell Director Ramesh Thakur attributed the poor performance to less research projects and lack of funding, consultancy services and student diversity among other factors.

He said the university did not receive adequate grants from funding agencies as it had less number of research projects. He added the university departments should provide consultancy to more industries and organisations. Also, most of the university students are from the state, thus there are less number of students from other states or countries.

Thakur said the university needed to work on increasing the number of patents and improve in the field of IPR.

“There has also been a significant increase in the number of participants applying for the NIRF rankings. As many as 1,667 institutions participated in 2020 while the number rose to 2,478 institutions in 2023. Moreover, the rankings suggest dominance of private institutions,” he added.

The academic institutions are evaluated on parameters like research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, teaching, learning and resources, outreach and inclusivity and perception.