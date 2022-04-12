Open garbage bins expose lack of waste management in Solan. The situation worsens when stray animals further litter the area from these open bins. The authorities concerned must look into the issue and get the needful done immediately. — Vikas, Solan

Headlight flashing irks commuters

The practice of flashing headlights is increasing among Kangra commuters. These flickering headlights make people coming in vehicle from opposite direction almost blind and can lead to accidents. The police should challan the people using flickering headlights. — Monu Sharma, Kangra

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com