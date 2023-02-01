'Ladakh activist's fast inspirational'

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 31

A group of volunteers responded to social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s call to action here yesterday. The group included activists, writers, researchers, Buddhists monks and nuns from Ladakh and Lahaul and Spiti.

As his five-day ‘climate fast’ came to end in Ladakh, volunteers in many parts of the Himalayas responded by calling his fasting inspirational and path-breaking.

Tibetan writer and activist Tenzin Tsundue said, “Wangchuk’s call to action against climate change is not only for Ladakh or the Himalayas but for the entire world. This is not a protest. It’s not political. It’s a responsibility of every human being on the planet.”