Lahaul and Spiti in grip of biting cold

Mandi, January 11
Fresh snowfall in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today hampered normal life in this region. As a result of the snowfall, the entire district is in the grip of a cold wave.
Farmers of the valley, who are expecting more snow in the night, are elated. Due to a long dry spell, the growers, especially those engaged in apple cultivation, were worried about the health of the crop in their orchards which requires long chilling hours.
It has been snowing in the district since morning. Due to snow deposition between Manali and Keylong, the Manali-Leh highway has become slippery for vehicles plying in the area, Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said.
The DC stated that in view of public safety, traffic movement had been restricted between Manali and Keylong. Tourists and residents of the district had been advised to avoid unnecessary travelling on this highway keeping weather conditions in mind.
The road leading to Zanskar valley of the union territory of Ladakh from Lahaul side in Himachal has been blocked to traffic following snowfall near Shinkula Pass. Rohtang Pass and Baralacha Pass on the Manali-Leh highway have also received considerable snow.
The hoteliers of Manali have been waiting desperately for snow in Manali and its nearby places as it will give tourist influx a boost. After the winter carnival in Manali, the hotel industry of Manali is witnessing decline in tourist arrival. They are expecting snow in Manali and its nearby places to attract tourists. It has been raining in Manali, while Solang valley has received snowflakes in the daytime.
Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary has issued an advisory to the general public to avoid venturing into high-altitude areas of the Mandi district for the next few days because the Meteorological Department in Shimla has issued a warning of snow in high-altitude areas of the district.
