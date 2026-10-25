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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Lahaul farmers to be trained in scientific apple cultivation

Lahaul farmers to be trained in scientific apple cultivation

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Members of the Scientific Advisory Committee at the 25th meeting organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kukumseri.
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The 25th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Kukumseri, Lahaul-Spiti-I, under Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, was held on Friday. It was chaired by Dr Janardan Singh, Director of Extension Education, CSKHPKV.

Dr Singh emphasised promoting natural farming and making optimum use of available resources. He highlighted the importance of soil testing and the application of balanced fertilisers and stressed the need to train Lahaul valley farmers in apple harvesting and pruning techniques.

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Dr Rajesh Kumar Rana, Nodal Officer of Himachal Krishi Vigyan Kendras under ICAR Zone-I, advised scientists to adopt a cluster-based approach for demonstrating agricultural techniques and technologies and to analyse their overall impact. He said the effectiveness of training programmes should be judged by the number of entrepreneurs developed rather than merely the number of farmers trained.

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Heads and representatives of various district departments also shared their suggestions. Dr Subhash Kumar, Programme Coordinator, KVK-Kukumseri, presented a detailed account of the centre’s work during the previous year and outlined the proposed activities for the coming year.

Dr Ramesh Rana from KVK-Kullu, Dr Shakuntala Rahi from KVK-Mandi, Dr Neha Sharma from the High Mountain Agriculture Research and Extension Centre, Kukumseri, progressive farmers and other members of the committee also attended.

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