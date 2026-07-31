Lahaul-Pangi lifeline shut for landslide safety works

Vehicular movement on the Rohli-Kaddu nullah stretch of the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi (SKTT) road in Lahaul and Spiti district remained completely suspended on Thursday and will continue to remain closed till July 31 to facilitate critical restoration and safety works at a highly vulnerable landslide site. The temporary closure has been ordered by the district administration following repeated incidents of landslides triggered by the ongoing monsoon, making the stretch unsafe for traffic.

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The SKTT road serves as a vital lifeline connecting the Lahaul valley of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti with the remote Pangi region of Chamba district. The closure affects all categories of vehicles on the road between Rohli and Kaddu nullah, where continuous slope instability has raised serious safety concerns.

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The advisory was issued by Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kiran Bhadana, after receiving a request from the Officer Commanding of the 94 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The BRO has undertaken debris clearance and protective works at the site to restore safe conditions for traffic.

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The decision assumes greater significance in view of the recent tragedy in the same area, where a massive landslide struck a vehicle travelling on the highway, killing 13 persons. The incident highlighted the increasing dangers posed by monsoon-induced slope failures on mountain roads and prompted authorities to adopt stricter safety measures.

According to the district administration, the affected stretch has become extremely sensitive due to incessant rainfall and recurring landslides. Officials said uninterrupted closure is essential to enable BRO teams to remove debris, stabilise vulnerable slopes and complete other protective works without risking the safety of commuters or road workers.

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The administration had issued an advance public advisory on Wednesday, requesting residents, tourists, transport operators and other travellers to avoid planning journeys on the affected route during July 30 and 31. People have been advised to make alternative travel arrangements and strictly follow directions issued by the district administration, police and the BRO.

Officials said traffic will resume only after the concerned authorities certify that the road has become safe for public use. Travellers have also been urged to stay updated through official notifications, as weather conditions and road status may change depending on rainfall and ongoing maintenance work.