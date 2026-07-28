Lahaul Potato Society charts new growth path at landmark 60th AGM

The Lahaul Potato Society, one of India’s most successful farmer cooperatives and a cornerstone of Himachal Pradesh’s renowned seed potato industry, celebrated a major milestone on Sunday by holding its 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Karga in Lahaul and Spiti district. The meeting drew a large gathering of potato growers from across the valley, reflecting the cooperative’s enduring role in shaping the region’s agricultural economy.

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The AGM served not only as a review of the society’s performance over the past financial year but also as a platform to chart its future course. Members discussed strategies to strengthen the cooperative, diversify its business activities and enhance support for farmers in an increasingly competitive agricultural landscape.

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District Agriculture Officer Dr Chaudhary Ram attended the meeting as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he urged farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices and make full use of government schemes aimed at promoting quality seed potato production. He emphasised that scientific farming methods, improved seed quality and technological interventions are crucial for increasing productivity while ensuring sustainable agricultural growth in the high-altitude valley.

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Presenting the annual report and financial statement, society Chairman Sudarshan Jaspa announced that the cooperative had recorded a gross profit of approximately Rs 2.25 crore and a net profit of around Rs 9.37 lakh during the financial year. Reflecting the society’s healthy financial position, he said bonuses would be distributed among all members. Jaspa also noted a steady rise in membership, with many new farmers joining the cooperative, strengthening its collective base.

Highlighting the society’s functioning, Jaspa reiterated that every major policy and business decision is taken democratically through the General Body after extensive consultations with members. Transparency, accountability and protecting farmers’ interests, he said, remain the guiding principles of the cooperative.

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Looking ahead, the chairman unveiled an ambitious expansion roadmap aimed at generating additional revenue and making the society financially stronger. The cooperative plans to establish a petrol pump at Udaipur, adding to its existing fuel outlets at Tindi and Sissu. It is also exploring government-supported cooperative schemes to develop cold storage facilities and potato processing units in the valley, initiatives expected to reduce post-harvest losses, improve value addition and provide better returns to growers.

Jaspa further announced that the society would focus on ensuring the supply of quality seed potatoes to farmers while adopting improved marketing strategies to secure better prices for their produce. He said the cooperative is now free from financial liabilities, enabling it to confidently pursue new business opportunities and long-term investments.

During the meeting, members highlighted the limited availability of certified seed potatoes and urged the Agriculture Department to ensure a timely and adequate supply. Farmers stressed that access to quality seed remains essential for improving productivity and meeting the growing demand for Lahaul’s premium seed potatoes across the country.

The AGM also honoured long-serving members and dedicated employees whose contributions have helped shape the cooperative’s six-decade journey. Awards were presented in recognition of their service and commitment.

Adding an interactive dimension to the event, several agricultural companies showcased advanced farming inputs, including solid and liquid fertilisers, organic manure and herbicides. Agricultural experts engaged directly with farmers, sharing practical guidance on the scientific and balanced use of these products to improve soil health, crop productivity and sustainable farming practices.

The meeting concluded with the approval of several proposals aimed at strengthening the cooperative and enhancing benefits for its members. Suggestions received from farmers will be incorporated into future development plans, reinforcing the society’s participatory approach. As the Lahaul Potato Society enters its seventh decade, it continues to evolve beyond a traditional marketing cooperative into a diversified, farmer-driven institution committed to securing the future of the region’s seed potato industry.