Lahaul residents want early opening of Manali-Leh NH

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 13

The residents of Lahaul valley and those associated with the tourism sector in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti want early restoration of the Manali-Leh highway for civilian traffic movement to give impetus to the tourism industry in this region.

The Border Roads Organisation had restored this highway on March 25 providing military access from Manali side towards Leh via Baralacha Pass. But allowing movement of civilians on this highway beyond Darcha towards Leh side will be decided by the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti. Presently, the highway has not been opened for civil traffic beyond Darcha.

Tashi Barongpa, secretary of Hoteliers Association, Lahaul, said, “Tourism activities are slowly gaining momentum in Lahaul valley. The Manali-Leh highway, if open for traffic, attracts a large number of tourists to Lahaul valley. So, we urge the district administration to ask the BRO to widen this road so that it can be opened for civil traffic.”

Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, president of Home Stay owners Lahaul, said, “Hoteliers and home stay owners are opening their units in Lahaul valley and expecting good business in the days to come. The BRO should widen this road to enable smooth traffic movement on this route.”

When asked, Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Sumit Khimta said, “This highway is not suitable for civil traffic because the highway is vulnerable to snow avalanche near Baralacha Pass. Safety of tourists and others is a priority of the administration, due to which traffic is restricted beyond Darcha.”

“The district administration will conduct an inspection of this highway in the next few days to ascertain its suitability for opening it for civilian traffic. A decision will be taken after that,” he said.