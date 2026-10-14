Lahaul seeks spiritual hub at Chandrabhaga Sangam

Residents of the Lahaul valley in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh have urged the Centre to develop the sacred Chandrabhaga Sangam, where the Chandra and Bhaga rivers meet, into a major spiritual and religious tourism destination.

The demand was raised by Ramesh Chand Solmi, pradhan of Gaushal gram panchayat, and other residents, who submitted a memorandum to Union Health Minister JP Nadda. It seeks a grand ghat, a stupa and essential infrastructure for religious tourism at the confluence.

Advertisement

The memorandum highlights the historical, mythological and spiritual significance of the Sangam, which has been regarded as a sacred site since the Vedic period. The Chandrabhaga, known as Asikni in the Rigveda and later as the Chenab, holds an important place in the region’s religious and cultural traditions.

Advertisement

According to local beliefs, the last rites of Draupadi, one of the central figures of the Mahabharata, were performed and her ashes immersed at this confluence. These beliefs have added to the site’s spiritual importance among devotees and residents of the valley.

The Sangam has also emerged as a symbol of harmony between Hindu and Buddhist traditions. Following the immersion of the ashes of Ashok Singhal at the site in 2016, an annual festival celebrating the convergence of the two traditions has been organised here. The event has gradually strengthened the site’s religious identity and its potential to attract pilgrims and spiritual travellers.

Advertisement

Solmi said the area had seen a significant rise in tourist movement after the construction of the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. Improved connectivity has opened up the valley to a growing number of visitors, creating opportunities to promote its religious heritage alongside its natural beauty. According to the memorandum, about 16 lakh vehicles passed through the region last year, reflecting the growing popularity of Lahaul-Spiti as a tourist destination.

The pradhan stressed that developing the Sangam would help preserve the area’s cultural and spiritual heritage while creating new opportunities for local communities. The proposed facilities include a grand bathing ghat, a Buddhist stupa and basic amenities for pilgrims and tourists.

Residents believe the planned infrastructure could establish the Sangam as an important spiritual tourism hub in the Himalayan region. They have urged the Centre to consider the proposal and extend the necessary support to develop the historic confluence into a well-equipped religious destination.