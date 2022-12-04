Lahaul & Spiti admn gears up for vote count

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 3

Lahaul Spiti DC Sumit Khimta today said the counting of votes for the lone seat in the district would start at 8 am on December 8 at Tribal Bhavan, Bhuntar, in Kullu district. The administration had made all necessary arrangements for the process, Khimta added.

The DC had directed the employees engaged in the process to ensure compliance of the EC guidelines. “In order to ensure transparency and fairness in the vote counting process, all officers and employees have been made aware of the EC rules,” he said.

The staff carried out a rehearsal on Friday. The second and final rehearsal would be held at Tribal Bhavan on December 7. The next day at 6.00 am, the randomisation of 10 tables of counting personnel will be done, for which all officers have to be present.