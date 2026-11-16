Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Lahaul-Spiti celebrates Tribal Pride Day with cultural events

Lahaul-Spiti celebrates Tribal Pride Day with cultural events

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:56 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Project Officer Ashwini Kumar felicitates the participants during Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Lahaul-Spiti.
Advertisement

Tribal Pride Day 2026 was celebrated with enthusiasm and cultural fervour at Keylong and Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The celebrations highlighted the rich cultural heritage, traditional practices and contributions of tribal communities. Students and sportspersons were also encouraged to preserve their cultural identity and strive for excellence.

At the Keylong Museum, Project Officer Ashwani Kumar inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp and paying floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Tehsildar Vikas Kumar welcomed the chief guest by presenting him with a traditional Lahauli cap and khatag.

The programme began with a presentation of traditional Lahauli Raag, followed by an introduction to its historical background and significance in the cultural traditions of Lahaul. Members of the Upper Keylong Self-Help Group and students of Government Senior Secondary Schools, Keylong and Udaipur, presented colourful cultural performances. Students also showcased traditional costumes through cultural modelling, highlighting the distinctive attire and cultural diversity of Lahaul-Spiti.

Addressing the gathering, Ashwani Kumar highlighted the life, struggle and contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda towards protecting tribal rights and nation-building. He described Birsa Munda as a symbol of courage, self-respect, unity and the struggle for tribal identity. He urged the younger generation to preserve their languages, customs, traditional practices and historical heritage.

Advertisement

Students and sportspersons who had brought laurels to the district at the national level were also honoured. They included a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Madgran, for her achievement in Kurash; Rishik of Government Senior Secondary School, Shansha, for participating in a national-level javelin competition; and a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Gondhla, for achievements in table tennis. Certificates of appreciation were also presented to participants in the cultural performances.

Meanwhile, a block-level Tribal Pride Day celebration was organised at Munsling School, Rangrik, near Kaza. Tehsildar Kaza Dharampal Negi inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He recalled Birsa Munda’s contribution to the protection of tribal rights and the freedom movement. He urged the younger generation to take pride in their traditional food, clothing, lifestyle and cultural identity.

Students of Munsling School presented cultural programmes based on tribal traditions. Khurik Pradhan Sanjeev Kumar welcomed the chief guest by presenting him with a traditional chhuba and cap. Both celebrations witnessed the participation of local representatives, educationists, officials, teachers, students and residents, reflecting the collective efforts being made to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities in Lahaul-Spiti.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts