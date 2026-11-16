Lahaul-Spiti celebrates Tribal Pride Day with cultural events

Tribal Pride Day 2026 was celebrated with enthusiasm and cultural fervour at Keylong and Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The celebrations highlighted the rich cultural heritage, traditional practices and contributions of tribal communities. Students and sportspersons were also encouraged to preserve their cultural identity and strive for excellence.

At the Keylong Museum, Project Officer Ashwani Kumar inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp and paying floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Tehsildar Vikas Kumar welcomed the chief guest by presenting him with a traditional Lahauli cap and khatag.

The programme began with a presentation of traditional Lahauli Raag, followed by an introduction to its historical background and significance in the cultural traditions of Lahaul. Members of the Upper Keylong Self-Help Group and students of Government Senior Secondary Schools, Keylong and Udaipur, presented colourful cultural performances. Students also showcased traditional costumes through cultural modelling, highlighting the distinctive attire and cultural diversity of Lahaul-Spiti.

Addressing the gathering, Ashwani Kumar highlighted the life, struggle and contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda towards protecting tribal rights and nation-building. He described Birsa Munda as a symbol of courage, self-respect, unity and the struggle for tribal identity. He urged the younger generation to preserve their languages, customs, traditional practices and historical heritage.

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Students and sportspersons who had brought laurels to the district at the national level were also honoured. They included a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Madgran, for her achievement in Kurash; Rishik of Government Senior Secondary School, Shansha, for participating in a national-level javelin competition; and a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Gondhla, for achievements in table tennis. Certificates of appreciation were also presented to participants in the cultural performances.

Meanwhile, a block-level Tribal Pride Day celebration was organised at Munsling School, Rangrik, near Kaza. Tehsildar Kaza Dharampal Negi inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He recalled Birsa Munda’s contribution to the protection of tribal rights and the freedom movement. He urged the younger generation to take pride in their traditional food, clothing, lifestyle and cultural identity.

Students of Munsling School presented cultural programmes based on tribal traditions. Khurik Pradhan Sanjeev Kumar welcomed the chief guest by presenting him with a traditional chhuba and cap. Both celebrations witnessed the participation of local representatives, educationists, officials, teachers, students and residents, reflecting the collective efforts being made to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities in Lahaul-Spiti.