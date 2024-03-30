Lahaul-Spiti Congress leaders urge high command not to field Markanda

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 29

Congress leaders of Lahaul and Spiti district have urged the party high command not to give ticket to former minister and BJP rebel Ram Lal Markanda, who had announced that he may contest the Assembly byelection from the constituency as Congress candidate.

Markanda’s statement perplexed the Congress leaders, who were vying for ticket for the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly byelection. The seat had fallen vacant after the Speaker disqualified rebel Congress MLA Ravi Thakur from the House.

Udaipur block Congress president Devi Singh and Keylong block Congress president Ramesh Kumar today warned the party high command that if it gave ticket to Markanda from Lahaul and Spiti, all party office-bearers would resign en masse. They urged the high command to field a Congressman in the Lahaul-Spiti byelection.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur was accorded a warm welcome in Kullu.

