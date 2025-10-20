Lahaul-Spiti farmers trained on biological control of crop pests

In a bid to promote awareness on the management of insect pests and diseases using biological control agents, two farmer training camps were organised by the Department of Entomology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, at Sumnam and Mooring villages of Lahaul and Spiti.

The programmes were held under the aegis of All-India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Biological Control where 70 farmers, including 30 women farmers, participated.

Dr Subhash Chander Verma, Professor and Head, Department of Entomology, and Principal Investigator of the project, dwelt on major insect pests affecting apple and other fruit crops. He highlighted the need to reduce dependence on chemical pesticides and encouraged farmers to adopt eco-friendly and biological methods for pest management.

“The pristine environment of Lahaul must be preserved by minimising agrochemical use and shifting towards biological control agents and biopesticides, which not only protect crops but also contribute to biodiversity conservation,” he stressed.

He elaborates upon pests commonly affecting apple, pea and other crops, along with their bio-control options and also discussed natural farming practices that farmers in the region can easily adopt to further promote sustainable agriculture.

Dr Vishav Gaurav Singh Chandel, Entomologist, briefed farmers on the importance of beneficial insects and explained how their conservation can naturally help protect crops from pests. Dr Meenakshi Sharma, Deputy Director (Horticulture), Lahaul and Spiti, and Gitesh Kumar, Horticulture Development Officer, interacted with the farmers and shared details about various government schemes introduced by the state government for the growers.