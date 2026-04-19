Preparations are in full swing in Himachal Pradesh’s high-altitude district of Lahaul and Spiti ahead of the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu, with Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana conducting a comprehensive review of arrangements at key locations on Saturday.

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The inspection focused on critical sites including the Sissu helipad, along with the north and south portals of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. The visit is part of efforts to ensure seamless execution of the President’s itinerary in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

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At Sissu helipad, the Deputy Commissioner examined technical facilities, safety standards and transport arrangements. She directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure the helipad was fully prepared, with proper markings, operational emergency landing systems and complete cleanliness. Officials were also instructed to implement necessary safety measures in view of changing weather conditions in the region.

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Subsequently, the DC reviewed arrangements at both the north portal (Sissu side) and south portal (Manali side) of the Atal Tunnel, assessing security deployment, traffic regulation plans, parking facilities and emergency evacuation routes. A detailed meeting was held with officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to review tunnel operations during the President’s visit, including vehicle restrictions, communication systems and safety protocol.

Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla emphasised that a multi-layered security grid was being put in place for the high-profile visit. Keylong Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kunika Akers apprised the officials of the local administrative preparedness and coordination with the public to ensure smooth visit.