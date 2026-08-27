Lahaul-Spiti launches drive to curb stray dog population

The Lahaul-Spiti district administration has launched a six-day Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to control the growing population of stray dogs and reduce the risk of dog-bite incidents and rabies in the district.

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Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana inaugurated the sterilisation campaign at Gaushal Gram Panchayat in the Keylong subdivision on Monday. The first phase is being conducted in Keylong from August 24 to 26, with 30 stray dogs targeted for sterilisation. The second phase will be held in Udaipur from August 27 to 29, where another 30 dogs will be sterilised.

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Bhadana said the uncontrolled growth in the stray dog population had become a matter of concern and that the ABC programme offered a humane and scientific approach to population management while helping reduce the risks associated with rabies and dog bites.

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Under the programme, stray dogs are captured and sterilised before receiving post-operative care and anti-rabies vaccination. After recovery, they are released back into the areas from where they were captured.

Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr Poonam Thakur said uncontrolled breeding of stray dogs remained a challenge in the district. She added that the Animal Birth Control Programme-2023 was being implemented across the country in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

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The Animal Husbandry Department had sterilised 50 stray dogs in the district last year, while 534 dogs were administered anti-rabies vaccines.