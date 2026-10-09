Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana seeks President Droupadi Murmu’s help on Nautor land, Chenab diversion

Rana raised the issues with the President during her visit to the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, on Wednesday and submitted a representation seeking early action on both matters.

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On the Nautor issue, Rana highlighted the difficulties faced by tribal families whose cases for land allotment have remained pending for years. She said the proposal to relax provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, to facilitate allotment in tribal areas had been approved by the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet and subsequently sent for the Governor’s approval, but the matter remained unresolved.

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She said tribal representatives, including members of the Tribal Advisory Council, had repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities.

Rana pointed out that similar relaxations had been allowed during 2014-16, 2016-18 and 2020, enabling land allotment under the Nautor rules in tribal areas. She claimed that around 20,000 cases were currently awaiting allotment.

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Emphasising the strategic importance of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, Rana said providing land to eligible local residents could help check migration, create livelihood opportunities and strengthen the economic security of tribal families in remote border areas. She urged the President to facilitate an early resolution.

Rana also raised concerns over the proposed Chenab Diversion Project into the Beas, reportedly proposed by the Central Water Commission near Dimpuk village under Koksar Gram Panchayat.

She said local residents were apprehensive about the project’s possible environmental and social impacts, citing the region’s fragile Himalayan terrain and vulnerability to avalanches and earthquakes. She expressed concern over possible water accumulation, land instability, ecological changes, waterlogging and risks to nearby households.

Rana said the area’s heavy snowfall and existing drainage challenges could further aggravate the situation. She also flagged possible impacts on agriculture, tourism and allied livelihoods, saying residents were concerned about their land, homes, safety and traditional way of life.

She referred to a unanimous resolution passed by the local gram panchayat opposing the proposed project and urged authorities to reconsider its feasibility in view of the region’s environmental sensitivity.

Rana further sought an assurance that no construction activity would begin without adequately safeguarding the interests, safety and livelihoods of affected residents.