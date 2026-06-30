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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Lahaul-Spiti MLA asks depts to expedite development projects

Lahaul-Spiti MLA asks depts to expedite development projects

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:19 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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MLA Anuradha Rana chairs a review meeting at Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti.
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Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana chaired a series of review meetings at Kaza on Monday, directing the district administration and various departments to expedite development works while ensuring quality and timely completion of all ongoing projects.

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She presided over the Project Advisory Committee meeting, the Forest Rights Act (FRA) meeting, and meetings of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) for Kaza and Tabo. During the discussions, Rana reviewed the progress of key development projects and stressed the need for better inter-departmental coordination to ensure their completion within stipulated timelines without compromising quality.

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The MLA also reviewed issues raised by non-official members and instructed the concerned departments to address public grievances on priority. She said development initiatives should directly benefit the people and contribute to the overall progress of the tribal district.

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Following the meetings, Rana interacted with local residents and heard their concerns and suggestions regarding development, civic amenities and public services. She assured them that their grievances would be addressed through coordinated efforts of the administration and the concerned departments.

Reiterating her commitment to the welfare of the people of Lahaul and Spiti, Rana said the government was focused on strengthening infrastructure, improving public services and ensuring balanced development across the district. She added that the administration had been directed to remain responsive to public needs and implement development projects efficiently within the prescribed timelines.

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