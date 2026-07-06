Lahaul-Spiti MLA reviews bridge restoration work at Jahalma nullah

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana on Friday reviewed the progress of bridge restoration work at Jahalma nullah and assessed arrangements on the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road in Lahaul and Spiti district to ensure the safe movement of people in the flood-affected area. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Officer Commanding Paras Kochar, senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and other concerned departments were present during the inspection.

Advertisement

A road bridge over Jahalma nullah was recently damaged in a massive landslide, prompting the BRO to develop an alternative road. However, the alternative route was also damaged by flash floods a few days ago, causing inconvenience to commuters. On Friday, the BRO temporarily restored connectivity on the alternative road, allowing the movement of light vehicles.

Advertisement

The MLA inspected the site where emergency movement is currently being facilitated, as well as the locations identified for the construction of a permanent bridge and a temporary footbridge. She directed officials of the BRO and the PWD to expedite the work and ensure that both structures were completed within the stipulated timeframe to restore normal connectivity at the earliest.

Advertisement

BRO Officer Commanding Paras Kochar informed the MLA that the bridge would be completed within the next 15 days. PWD officials said the temporary footbridge would be ready within 10 days, providing a safe crossing for local residents until the permanent bridge is completed.

Anuradha Rana also interacted with local residents and assured them that every possible effort was being made to minimise inconvenience and restore normalcy. She said the interests of farmers would be fully protected and no damage to standing crops would be allowed during the construction work.

Advertisement

Among those present on the occasion were Executive Engineer, PWD, Ashwani Guleria; Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Ajay Gupta; Zila Parishad members Chhejang Dolma and Poonam; gram panchayat pradhans Krishna and Prem Lal; Block Development Committee members Dinesh Kumar and Tashi Kesang; Youth Congress vice-president Sahil Katotch; Veer Singh, Sher Singh and several other local representatives and residents.