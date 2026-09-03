Lahaul & Spiti MLA tests positive for swine flu, ask people to stay vigilant

Anuradha Rana, Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, has tested positive for swine flu. The MLA took to social media to inform the public about her illness and advised people to take precautions and remain vigilant as the disease spreads in the state. “I have been discharged from the hospital, but the doctors have advised me to stay in isolation for seven to 10 days,” she wrote on her Facebook page after being discharged from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in the ongoing Assembly session, a couple of days back about the spread of the disease in the state and the measures being taken by the government to tackle the threat, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said the health authorities had issued directions to health facilities across the state to remain alert and take all necessary measures to check the spread of the disease.

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At the IGMC, a person had died a few days ago after testing positive for swine flu. The health authorities, however, clarified that he was suffering from several other ailments as well and that the death could not necessarily be attributed to swine flu.