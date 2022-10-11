Lahaul-Spiti receive fresh snow, traffic halted on Manali-Leh highway

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 11

The high-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti district on Tuesday received fresh snow. As a result, the entire region came under the grip of cold waves.

It rained heavily in the lower regions of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts while the higher regions experienced fresh spell of snow.

In view of public safety, the Lahaul and Spiti district administration suspended traffic movement on the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha towards Leh via Baralacha pass. Baralacha pass has been receiving snow since Monday night.

Similarly, the road leading to Zanskar valley in Ladakh from Darcha via Shinku-la received snow in the region, leading to suspension of traffic movement on the route.

The road leading to Spiti valley from Manali received fresh snow at Kunzum pass on Tuesday. As a result, the Lahaul and Spiti district administration suspended traffic on the route from Koksar.

Lahaul and Spiti DC Sumit Khimta urged tourists to avoid venturing towards high-altitude areas of the district during inclement weather, which may put their lives at risk.

#Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Leh #Manali